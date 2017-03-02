Party yet to finalise votes in Southern Downs

The count of the LNP votes to select a candidate to replace Lawrence Springborg will be finalised tomorrow.

AMID more rumours the LNP selected their candidate, electoral council chairman Rob Mackenzie is reminding voters the count is yet to be done.

Warwick real estate agent Darryl Evans posted in the Southern Downs Resident Action Group Facebook group earlier this morning that Southern Downs Councillor Cameron Gow had won the preselection race.

Cr Mackenzie refuted the claim, saying the party were yet to close voting.

Darryl Evans made the post to the Southern Downs Residents Action Group Facebook group this morning. Contributed

Councillor Cameron Gow is one of three preselection candidates tipped to replace Lawrence Springborg. If Cr Gow

The Goondiwindi councillor said the count would not take place until 11am tomorrow morning.

"The closing of the electoral votes is today at 5pm,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"They'll bundle them all up bring them back to Warwick to begin the count at the Senior Citizens Centre at around 11am.

"There are about 320 votes to be counted so if they're organised we should have a result fairly quickly.

"The general public can hang around outside but will not be allowed to enter the hall - it will be for scrutineers and authorised members only.”

Councillor Cameron Gow is one of three preselection candidates tipped to replace veteran Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg.

If Cr Gow were to resign from the council before March 18, Craig Magnussen would be eligible to replace him as Mr Magnussen had the ninth highest number of votes at the election last March.