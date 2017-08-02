Passenger cleared from crash in west Warwick

A car being towed away from the scene at west Warwick. Sean Teuma

UPDATE 6PM: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital for precautionary tests following a car crash in west Warwick.

Paramedics managed to safely move the woman from the car after she was entrapped earlier.

She was driving with her partner when they collided with a ute earlier this afternoon.

The vehicle suffered severe front-on damage, with the ute suffering side-on impact and two blown tyres.

Ambulance, fire and police services were all present at the scene.

Senior Constable Ian Buckmaster said precautionary measures were being taken.

"A ute was heading east on Pratten St, failing to give way, and colliding with a car," Snr Const Buckmaster said.

"Paramedics were worried about her neck, so they didn't take any chances in applying a neck brace and moving her slowly out of the vehicle."

PARAMEDICS have just arrived on the scene of a car crash in west Warwick.

Crews were called to the corner of Tooth and Pratten St at about 5.10 this afternoon after two cars reportedly collided.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said initial reports suggest at least one person may be entrapped in a vehicle.

Updates to follow.