Passengers trapped as mini bus carrying 15 collides with car

A serious crash has seen emergency services rush to the aid of 15 people, whose ages are unknown, with at least one in a critical condition following a crash involving a mini bus and a car.

The emergency helicopter, critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit are among nine other ambulance crews sent to the serious incident at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley.

A mini-bus and another vehicle have collided in a serious accident in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: 9 News

The car has been flipped on its roof and multiple people were trapped inside the bus, a police spokesman said, but all have since been extricated.

The dramatic scene of the horrific crash involving a mini bus on Forest Hill Fernvale Road. Picture: 7 News Brisbane



The crash occurred just prior to 2.30pm at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Walhuben Rd and Lake Clarendon Way.

#Update - QAS paramedics assessing 15 patients following earlier reported mini bus and vehicle crash at #GlenoreGrove at 2.25pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 19, 2021

The dramatic scene of a major crash involving a minibus carrying 15 people and a car. Picture: 9 News Queensland



A spokeswoman from QAS said there is one person in a critical condition, six who are in serious conditions and eight people in stable conditions.

The patient in a critical condition has been flown to hospital.

The gender and ages of the people involved are not yet known.

More to come...

