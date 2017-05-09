Passion fills gap in market

A PASSION for man's best friend has turned into the perfect business for Loch Lomond woman Nicole Finnigan.

Mrs Finnigan has owned her mobile dog grooming business, Scent From Heaven, for a little more than a year.

"I was working for Mission Australia,” she said.

"As an employment consultant but the company lost all of their employment services contracts at tender, so I moved on and began looking for something else that I could do.”

Mrs Finnigan said she had been showing dogs as a hobby for about 10 years.

"I saw a gap in the market,” she said.

"There was Fran's Total Dog Grooming in Wood St and another mobile groomer who took some time off to have a baby.

"Fran encouraged me to get into mobile grooming, she said she was busy and that people would use the service.”

Mrs Finnigan said she originally started working out of her Loch Lomond home.

"We have a granny flat here that I turned into a studio and I'd take the kids to school and pick up three or four dogs on my way back,” she said.

"I'd make them all pretty and then drop them home.

"I also had a few clients that came to me, but the reason for wanting a mobile service was for the convenience of it.”

Mrs Finnigan said she eventually found a mobile unit for sale in Armidale, in northern New South Wales.

"It was a long drive to pick it up,” she said.

"But it means I can service a much larger area.

"I head to Stanthorpe every Tuesday and Clifton every fortnight.

"And also service Killarney, Yangan, Allora and of course Warwick.”

Services the business offers includes all-breeds clipping, heated hydro bath, nail clipping, de-shedding, trim and tidy, general maintenance and grooming.

Mrs Finnigan said the business meant a complete change of lifestyle.

"I love the business,” she said.

"I love dogs so much it isn't like work for me.

"I can be flexible with the hours I work and that leaves me time to work around my kids and family so I have a great work/life balance.”

Mrs Finnigan said most of her business came via word of mouth.

"When people are happy with the service I provide they tell their friends, a lot of my jobs come by way of referral,” she said.

"It's all about making the dogs comfortable and the owners happy.

"If I could do it for the love I probably would, but I've got to pay the bills.”

Phone Nicole at Scent From Heaven on 0415536839.