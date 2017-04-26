21°
Passion for horsepower: Warwick's champion Pontiac

Jonno Colfs
| 26th Apr 2017 7:36 AM Updated: 7:36 AM
HORSEPOWER: Ray Balderson with his champion 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
HORSEPOWER: Ray Balderson with his champion 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

A LIFELONG passion for fast cars has paid off for Warwick man Ray Balderson.

When the Pontiac Nationals rumbled in town two weeks ago, Mr Balderson decided to roll out his stunning 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and walked away with a first prize at the show and shine held in Victoria Park.

Mr Balderson said he was shocked and overwhelmed at the recognition his classic car received.

"I was so chuffed to hear I'd won," he said.

"I couldn't make the presentation dinner on the Sunday night, but I found out on Monday and was thrilled.

"I thought I might have had a shot at best paint job, but didn't for a second think I'd win the overall prize out of 140 cars."

Mr Balderson said he had shipped the car over from the United States eight years ago.

"It came from Michigan," he said.

"It was well and truly restorable, the interior wasn't to bad but the engine was a bit sad.

"The first thing I did was buy engine parts and had them machined here in Warwick."

Mr Balderson said he had spent about two years working on the car.

"I'm a self-employed plant operator, so I travel to work at lot," he said,

"I'm currently working at an Oakey airbase, so I drive up and back everyday.

"It doesn't leave me a lot of spare time.

"So on wet days, when I can't work I get into the shed to work on the cars.

"I'll have all the parts I need ready to go and I'll do 18 hours straight.

"It's my love and my passion."

Mr Balderson said he'd been mad on cars ever since he was a kid.

"I blame Smokey and the Bandit," he said.

"I've watched that too many times.

"My first car was a Kingswood, which I did up like Starksy and Hutch.

"Yeah, television doesn't influence me much."

Although not a member of the national or state Pontiac clubs, Mr Balderson said he heard they were coming to town for the Nationals.

"Bill Farrell was involved with the event and he told me I should enter," he said.

"I usually work all the time, but I had Easter weekend off, so I went along."

Ray Balderson's Chrysler
Ray Balderson's Chrysler Contributed
pontiac pontiac nationals warwick warwick people

