Passion for sales at his young age

13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SALE DAY: Kane Strong was in from Kalbar to buy a couple of chooks.
SALE DAY: Kane Strong was in from Kalbar to buy a couple of chooks.

RIGHT at home at yesterday's Warwick Pig and Calf Sale was 13-year-old Kane Strong from Kalbar.

Kane, along with his family, made the trip to Warwick to attend the sales and maybe buy a couple of chooks.

"We live on 30 acres out near Kalbar,” Kane said.

"We have about 30 head of cows and calves, four chooks and two miniature horses.

"There are also five cattle dogs, who do a little bit of work here and there, a sausage dog called Penny and a big dog called Pud, I'm not to sure what sort he is.”

Kane said he attended Year 8 at Boonah High and wanted to work in saleyards when he's finished school.

"That's what my Dad does, and I love going in to help him out,” he said.

"Now that it's school holidays I get more of a chance to do that.

"I just love the atmosphere of the sales.

"I love watching the auctioneers doing their work and the people bidding.

"I like watching the cattle go through and I always check out the chooks.

"It's my passion.”

