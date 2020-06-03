Menu
FLOW-ON FOR FARMERS: Tim Somes has put Southern Downs farming on the map with an award for his goat meat.
Rural

Passionate producer awarded for Eggcellence

Georgie Hewson
3rd Jun 2020 1:01 PM
YEARS of dedication to ethical farming has paid off for Talgai farmer Tim Somes.

The ‘Eggcettera’ farmer was awarded the Queensland Paddock award for his box gum goat last week as part of the Harvey Norman Produce awards.

Nominated by an esteemed Brisbane chef, Mr Somes said it was ’very exciting’ to receive recognition for his work after battling years of hardship.

“It instils confidence about the product we’re producing and these sorts of awards make what I do very worthwhile,” he said.

Mr Somes’ pasture free range goat meat is named after the gums in the paddock they run through, adding to the meat’s subtle flavour.

Eggcettera’s famous goats
The Southern Queensland farmer’s online marketing and farm gate services have kept business afloat during the pandemic.

“We had that online store in the background prior to COVID-19 and once that came into place in late March it enabled us to do contactless home delivery,” he said.

“As a bonus customers were getting the full story of where their food comes from.

“After looking at the people who won awards it’s lovely to see a lot of smaller producers taking the gong and I think that’s reflective of customer sentiment.”

As restaurants statewide begin to take bookings once again, Mr Somes is positive it will give their producers some stability.

“It’s had a big impact on our bottom line so there seems to be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel.”

The awards will have a flow on effect for small Southern Downs farmers, said Mr Somes, who believes consumers are becoming more conscious of suporting local.

“We’ve had some tough years with drought and floods and social restrictions, it is what it is and you’ve just got to put one foot in front of the other and keep having a crack.”

