Past St Mary's parish priest Fr Sheeran has passed away

Fr Tom Sheeran (second from right) with fellow priests and altar servers after a mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church at Allora in 2010.

PAST St Mary's Warwick parish priest Fr Tom Sheeran passed away last night in his early 80s.

Fr Sheeran was parish priest of St Mary's Catholic parish from 1992 to 2004.

After finishing his time in Warwick, Fr Sheeran retired to Toowoomba and has experienced failing health in the past three years.

Current St Mary's parish priest Fr Franco Filipetto said Fr Sheeran served the parish diligently during his time in Warwick.

"He first came to Warwick as a young curate for a short period of time,” Fr Filipetto said.

"Fr Sheeran was well respected within the Diocese of Toowoomba and by his fellow priests.”

His hobby was the restoration of vintage cars and he was a regular with his cars at many community events.

His funeral will be in Toowoomba at a time to be determined.