Patient transported after second hwy crash

TRANSPORTED: A man has been taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after hwy crash.

A SECOND crash on the New England Hwy this evening as resulted in a man being taken to Stanthorpe Hospital.

Occurring 100m away from an earlier crash at Dalveen, emergency crews were called to the scene at Mitchell's Rd at 7.16pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one male patient was transported to hospital with a cardiac condition.

It was not known at that stage whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the incident was handed over to police at 7.47pm.