18°
News

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

Claire Bickers | 8th Jun 2017 4:50 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE Nation has won a bid to gag former treasurer Ian Nelson as it continues to deal with the fallout of two leaked tapes.

Lawyers for Senator Hanson launched legal action today against Mr Nelson and the ABC requesting they pay the politician damages for releasing "confidential information".

 

RELATED:

Police talk to Pauline Hanson advisor James Ashby

Pauline Hanson put party donations into her own account

James Ashby caught on tape: "I will deny I ever said this"

 

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane — complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson — flown by James Ashby.
Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane — complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson — flown by James Ashby. Supplied

Justice Francois Kunc granted the order this afternoon which will prevent Mr Nelson from broadcasting, publishing, distributing or using any recordings to do with the party until next Tuesday when the matter will be heard in court.

The party applied for the injunction as it continues to deal with the fallout of two tapes of private recordings being leaked to the media over the past month.

Queensland Police are currently investigating after the party after one leaked tape revealed Senator Hanson, her chief-of-staff James Ashby and other party officials brainstormed an apparent method to profit from party candidates and taxpayers ahead of the state election in a private meeting.

Read more at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  one nation pauline hanson

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Why drying your clothes inside is a bad idea

Why drying your clothes inside is a bad idea

IT’S pouring outside, but life goes on — including household chores. But if you’re thinking of hanging your damp clothes inside, bad move

WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain forecast for Southern Downs

The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.

The Southern Downs could be in the firing line for a solid drenching

"I paid to be raped!": Victim of insidious masseur

Massage has been shown to boost levels of feel-good hormones in your body.

"This has given fuel to my fire to support and help other women."

A happy birthday goat for Lachie

NO KIDDING: Lachie Kelly celebrated his 10th birthday by buying a goat.

Lachie Kelly celebrated his 10th birthday in style yesterday

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Three down, one to go for Warwick Turf Club

RACING: The horses in the straight in the Warwick Vet Clinic QTIS 1100m race, the first of seven races on the card at Allman Park at Tuesday's TAB meeting.

Have a look at results - a few Warwick placegetters

Cowboys host Warriors in Saturday night footy

KEY PLAYER: Inside back Paul Cantwell passes for Warwick at Father Ranger Oval this season.

Warwick wants past teammates of Hallman to honour his 300th

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!