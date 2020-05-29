Menu
Property

PAVILIONS IN PARADISE: Hayman Island’s newest addition

Laura Thomas
29th May 2020 1:00 PM
HAYMAN Island is set to continue its post Cyclone Debbie recovery with the addition of 38 new resort pavilions.

The bungalows are part of a staged development that will also include the construction of a new pool and garden in the southeast part of the island near the existing accommodation.

A development application for the new buildings was approved by Whitsunday Regional Council yesterday and stage one will see the construction of 27 resort pavilions, followed by 11 more in state two.

The pavilions will be one-storey modules with one bedroom, one bathroom and an outdoor seating area.
According to the development documents, the pavilions will be built to help offset the accommodation losses after Cyclone Debbie.

The island closed for two years after the cyclone and reopened in July last year as part of a $135 million redevelopment.

The site of the new pavilions was previously used as construction worker accommodation during the refurbishments of the resort.

Whitsunday Times

