Paying tribute to a true hero on Father's Day

NOT everybody's dad is a fireman, but to many their dad is still a hero.

Warwick woman Bec Hing's dad John Hing is a fireman but it's been his ability to teach and his commitment to being a great dad that makes him a hero in her eyes.

Miss Hing said she was sure her dad was the best around.

"I know everybody says that but it's true,” she said.

"I love my dad a lot.”

Miss Hing said John was her hero because he always put his kids first.

"Even when he is really busy, he always stops what he's doing to help us or come to our rescue or whatever we need,” she said.

"I once moved to Chinchilla into this pretty ordinary house and, within a week or two, Dad had driven out and fixed the house up because he didn't like the idea of me living in a crappy house.”

The Hings moved to Warwick in the early 1990s before moving into a house Mr Hing built himself.

Today he and wife Gina live in another house he built.

"He's not the sort of dad who watches movies,” Miss Hing said.

"He's always doing something and learned all his skills by watching, asking a million questions and doing his own research.”

Mr Hing has also done up many cars over the years.

"He's given probably three or four cars each to my brothers and I to help us out and we've done up cars and houses together,” Miss Hing said.

"He would done up more than 20 cars over the years, enough to cause Mum grief that's for sure.

"I've learned so much just being around him. I don't think there's much he can't do.

"And we kids have experienced and learned many things others haven't.”