Peanut venture to end after 50 years

Sophie Lester
| 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LAST AUCTION: Howard and Elizabeth Ebneter and Trevor Beutel clearing out equipment, including peanut harvesters, from the Clifton Farming Company.
A CLIFTON farming venture has closed its doors, 50 years after starting on the Darling Downs.

Trevor Beutel, along with business partner and brother-in-law Howard Ebneter, are shutting up shop at Clifton Farming Co where they have grown and processed peanuts since the 1970s.

The Willow Springs property hosted a clearing auction at the weekend, selling off about 650 items used on the farm during its decades-long history.

Mr Beutel said his father had owned a peanut grading and shelling plant near Kingaroy before the pair made the move to Downs.

"We started this place back in November of 1966,” he said.

"We'd originally wanted to stay around Kingaroy but land was selling for $240 an acre and down here the same sort of land was going for $120.

"Howard was working in a bank at Nobby and my father had come down to visit him and remembered the red soil.

"We're unique here - there's this deep red soil on this strip of land here that runs right through to Warwick whereas farms on either side of us are on black soil.”

BITTERSWEET ENDINGS: Trevor Beutel with Elizabeth and Howard Ebneter, co-owners of Clifton Farming Company, at the clearing sale at their Willow Springs Rd property at the weekend.
After five years of growing accustomed to the typical seasonal conditions, Mr Beutel said he and Mr Ebneter then started up their own grading and shelling processors.

"In the first year we had 16 girls and three boys employed at the factory, and we were the first one of the Downs,” he said. "We eventually went to an automatic grader because the increase in wages was exceeding the returns from nuts.

"At its peak in the 1980s, the peanut industry had 10 growers in the area, and we grew peanuts right up until last year with wheat or sorghum in between as a change crop.

"Our growing season usually started from planting in October or early November and we would harvest in April.”

Mr Beutel said the farm would grow between 1500 and 2000 tonnes on 350 acres each season and continue processing peanuts that we'd bought in from other growers for another six months.

The majority of the nuts went to companies like Mars to be used in food processing.

Even though the industry was still going strong, Mr Beutel said the initial decision to close down was not an especially sad one.

Despite the memories of a thriving enterprise gone by, he said the reality of the closure was made far worse when he lost his wife Annie four months ago.

"Howard and I are getting too old to keep running the business on our own - Howard is 80 and I'm 70,” Mr Beutel said. "Annie battled bowel cancer for about three years and they thought they got it all out but it got into her liver.

"In the business, she was responsible for inspecting and grading all the peanuts and working out what we would pay our suppliers.

"We had three daughters together, all of whom live away from the area so we had no one to leave the business to.”

Clifton Farming Company had already sold off 800acres of the property ahead of the weekend sale.

Mr Beutel, who still lives on the remaining land, said he would likely remain in the Clifton area for life.

"Annie and I had thought about retiring to Toowoomba - all of my friends are here,” he said. "There aren't too many peanut properties in the area nowadays so this is a pretty interesting sale, and a lot of this equipment is of our own design.

"There's a Kingaroy guy who's bought our Kingaroy harvester to take back there as well as some buyers from Bundaberg, but also a lot of people from the local area who have come to check it out and show their support.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  agriculture clifton farming company darling downs human interest warwick community

