Woman injured in car crash in Stanthorpe

Monday, 4.20pm:

A WOMAN was treated after the car she was in was hit by another vehicle in Stanthorpe on Monday afternoon.

While initial reports indicated the injured woman was a pedestrian, a Stanthorpe Police spokesman said the woman, in her 60s, was in a stationary car on Hilton St when it was hit by another car.

The spokesman said she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Monday, 1.50pm:

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Stanthorpe.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hilton St at 1.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman in her 60s was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury.

Monday, 1.24pm:

EMERGENCY services have been called to an incident where a pedestrian was believed to be hit by a car in Stanthorpe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Hilton St at 1.15pm.

More details to come.