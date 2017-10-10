30°
Pedestrian hit in high speed crash

Sophie Lester
UPDATE 3pm: A man has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital after being hit by a car in a "high speed" crash at Leyburn earlier today.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man suffered a shoulder injury but was transported in stable condition.

The age of the man was unknown.

INITIAL 12.30pm: A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car in a "high speed" crash in Leyburn. 

At least two ambulance crews are still en route to the scene in Donald St where a man has reportedly been struck by the vehicle at about 12.10 this afternoon. 

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to confirm the extent of the man's injuries while paramedics were still in transit. 

Updates to follow. 

Warwick Daily News
