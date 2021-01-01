Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

by Edward Randell
1st Jan 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious beside a Sunshine Coast road following a suspected hit and run.

The 21-year-old from Minyama was found on the side of Maroochy Boulevarde in Maroochydore about 1.30am but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Early police investigations suspect he may have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from along Maroochy Boulevard between 1am and 1.30am, is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

crime editors picks hit and run

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        Premium Content Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        News Here’s how you can celebrate the national holiday with local produce and more at 2021 Great Australian Bites!

        ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        Premium Content ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        News Dozens of Warwick business owners and organisations left shaken and heartbroken by...

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.