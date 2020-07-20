Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
News

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run in with tractor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident involving a tractor in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics were called to Robinsons Road, Gatton, at 1.48pm where they assessed one pedestrian.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether or not the incident had taken place on a road or private property.

The man sustained injuries to his lower leg and was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

lockyer valley crash tractor accident vehicle pedestrian incident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        premium_icon Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        Politics Deb Frecklington has refused to say when she found out Lawrence Springborg had been dropped as a party trustee.

        FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        premium_icon FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        News From Warwick to Glengallan and back again, it was a community effort to reunite the...

        NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

        premium_icon NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

        News The homemade talent could play a crucial part in space history.

        The Rambling Tart shares her winter gourmet delights

        premium_icon The Rambling Tart shares her winter gourmet delights

        News AS the temperatures drop, Warwick Daily columnist Krista Bjorn shares her...