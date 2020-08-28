Peek inside these Aussie celebs’ charming country escapes

It's a common misconception that the lives of the rich and famous are based around the ocean.

While the Hemsworth family might be selling Byron Bay's laid-back seaside lifestyle, there are plenty of other Australian celebrities that have chosen the bush over the beach.

Michelle Bridges $2.7 million Southern Highlands property at Kangaloon.

Regional NSW is fast becoming a hotspot for celebs looking to escape the intense glare and spotlight of Sydney and find that elusive space and privacy.

Although it could be argued that by flocking to some of these regional hubs, they've created little celebrity hot spots of their own!

SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS

Only 90 minutes' drive from Sydney and boasting quality dining, the Southern Highlands has always been a popular home or holiday retreat for many A-listers. Nicole Kidman and her country music star husband Keith Urban own Bunya Hill, a 45-hectare estate in Sutton Forest and recently retreated to its 1878 Georgian mansion while in quarantine.

Bunya Hill a 45-hectare estate at Suttons Forest in the Southern Highlands was purchased by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Collette Dinnigan’s home Black Barn in Bowral. Picture: Mikey Ayoubi

Some of Kidman's neighbours in neighbouring Bowral, Kangaloon and Burradoo include radio veteran and Sky Host Alan Jones, fitness expert Michelle Bridges, designer Collette Dinnigan, actor and radio host Kate Richie and mummy blogger Phoebe Burgess.

Sunrise Host Sam Armytage also owns a $2.2 million estate in Bowral.

"My ideal weekend is in the country with my man and my dog," she said.

Samantha Armytage's $2.2 million country retreat in the Southern Highlands. Picture: Richardson & Wrench Bowral

Samantha Armytage's $2.2 million country retreat in the Southern Highlands. Picture: Richardson & Wrench Bowral

"I have this two-speed life - my real life where I am in the country and it is very low key, very practical, hands in the dirt, in the stables … Then I have my work life where I come back and think 'Oh my God, I need a manicure. Look at my dirty nails from the paddock'.

NSW NORTH COAST

Another Hollywood heavyweight who has set up home in the bush is Russell Crowe. The Oscar winner lives on his farm in the NSW North Coast hamlet of Nana Glen.

At the start of this year Crowe couldn't attend the Golden Globes to accept an award for his performance in The Loudest Voice because he was protecting Nana Glen from bushfires.

Russell Crowe's property in Nana Glen. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

'Warramba' was renovated by Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew.

GREATER BLUE MOUNTAINS

While her colleague might be shacked up in the Highlands, Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has a luxury country retreat in the Capertee Valley called Warramba.

Bartholomew and husband Neil Varcoe restored the 1890s homestead and it was the scene of their wedding festival in 2018.

Chef Matt Moran also owns a property in the Greater Blue Mountains area, which supplies beef and lamb to his Sydney restaurants.

TV Chef Matt Moran's Greater Blue Mountains farm.

CENTRAL RANGES

Since retiring, longtime Wild World of Sports host Ken Sutcliffe now lives in his childhood hometown of Mudgee.

"This is a marvellous town, better than ever," he told 2GB's Ray Hadley.

Meanwhile, the hit Australian drama series Doctor Doctor is also filmed in the country town famous for its wineries.

Originally published as Peek inside these Aussie celebs' charming country escapes

Michelle Bridges $2.7 million Southern Highlands property at Kangaloon.