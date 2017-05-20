Pentath-run results: Two races down

Conquering the Warwick Credit Union X-Country course at Allora are Aidan Hobbs (first), Dan Symonds (second) and Matt Cooper (third).

TWO down, three to go.

That's the tale of the tape so far in the running of the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-Run.

A chilly morning has turned into a glorious day and the runners are in high spirits after knocking over the YMCA Half Marathon from Yangan to Warwick this morning followed by the Warwick Credit Union X-Country in Allora.

A huge field of 399 runners took part in the half marathon, eclisped by a total of 435 in the cross country run.

For a full list of results for all competitiors click here

YMCA Half Marathon results -

Men

1 Charlie Boyle (543) M1 M31-40 1 01:15:27.61

2 Aidan Hobbs (160) M2 M21-30 1 01:15:34.27

3 Peter Bracken (51) M3 M31-40 2 01:16:40.38

Women

19 Kerri Hodge (131) F1 F41-50 1 01:26:08.98

36 Margot Manning (156) F2 F41-50 2 01:32:17.00

54 Gemma Calle (746) F3 F31-40 1 01:37:35.25

Warwick Credit Union X-Country

Men

1 Aidan Hobbs (160) M1 M21-30 1 15:44.26

2 Dan Symonds (203) M2 M21-30 2 15:51.41

3 Matt Cooper (50) M3 M31-40 1 15:54.39

Women

10 Brielle Erbacher (606) F1 F16-20 1 17:27.19

19 Kerri Hodge (131) F2 F41-50 1 18:01.50

26 Margot Manning (156) F3 F41-50 2 18:47.67

Runners are now making their way to the Sandy Creek course for a 5km beginning at 2.30pm.

More results to come.