Pentath-run results: Two races down

TWO down, three to go.
That's the tale of the tape so far in the running of the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-Run.
A chilly morning has turned into a glorious day and the runners are in high spirits after knocking over the YMCA Half Marathon from Yangan to Warwick this morning followed by the Warwick Credit Union X-Country in Allora.
A huge field of 399 runners took part in the half marathon, eclisped by a total of 435 in the cross country run.
YMCA Half Marathon results -
Men
1 Charlie Boyle (543) M1 M31-40 1 01:15:27.61
2 Aidan Hobbs (160) M2 M21-30 1 01:15:34.27
3 Peter Bracken (51) M3 M31-40 2 01:16:40.38
Women
19 Kerri Hodge (131) F1 F41-50 1 01:26:08.98
36 Margot Manning (156) F2 F41-50 2 01:32:17.00
54 Gemma Calle (746) F3 F31-40 1 01:37:35.25
Warwick Credit Union X-Country
Men
1 Aidan Hobbs (160) M1 M21-30 1 15:44.26
2 Dan Symonds (203) M2 M21-30 2 15:51.41
3 Matt Cooper (50) M3 M31-40 1 15:54.39
Women
10 Brielle Erbacher (606) F1 F16-20 1 17:27.19
19 Kerri Hodge (131) F2 F41-50 1 18:01.50
26 Margot Manning (156) F3 F41-50 2 18:47.67
Runners are now making their way to the Sandy Creek course for a 5km beginning at 2.30pm.
More results to come.