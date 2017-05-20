Pentath-run volunteers run race day

Hard at work in the registration van are volunteers Nancy De Prada and Dianne Werner.

THE amount of volunteers is takes to put on the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-run is staggering.

From water-boys to marshals and timekeepers, there are plenty of positions that need to be filled to have an event of this size and logistics off and racing.

Staffing the registration van were Nancy De Prada and Dianne Werner.

"We were at WIRAC last night taking registraions,” said Mrs De Prada.

"The majority of people pre-registered but there's always a few who register late or on the day,” she said.

"They maybe wait to see how injuries heal or what the weather is doing before they commit.

"Mrs De Prada said the event took a lot to run.

"Those registrations go toward the cost of putting the event on,” she said.

"And everything we make on top of that gets shared locally.

"Pentath-run is a not-for-prfit organisation so local groups and clubs will benefit.

"Everyone here is a volunteer and we love being a part of it.”