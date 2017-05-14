Pentath runners will start arriving in five days time

True Blue Warwick Guides after competing in the Voyage Fitness 1500m during a weekend camp last year.

THE Daily News Pentath-run is growing into one of the biggest events on the Southern Downs calendar and months of training will be put into action from early Saturday.

The major change this year, other than the increase in the number of entries, is the move of all races 30 minutes early.

This change is partly so there will be less traffic on the roads for the two longer runs.

Event organiser Neil Burtenshaw said with the extra nominations there would be tighter controls on traffic on the road from Warwick to Yangan from 6.30am-9am on Saturday and from 6.30pm-8am on Sunday from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls.

"We have been discussing safety requirements with Queensland Police, Queensland Transport and Main Roads and will have traffic controllers on the two roads during the Pentath-run,” Burtenshaw said.

With a record number of runners and plenty of supporters, the Pentath-run will give a major economic boost to the Warwick economy which should be a six-figure amount.