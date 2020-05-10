Pentathrun’s virtual response to virus shutdown

READY, SET, RACE: The Warwick Pentathrun will look a little different this year as competitors finish 42.2km from the own regions not the Rose City (note: this image was taken at last year’s event).

PENTATHRUN: Lockdown laws have prevented Warwick’s Pentathrun from going ahead however committee members are eager to keep competitors on the right foot, launching a virtual run for 2020.

Two days of racing can now be completed over five, as competitors strive to finish a full marathon (42.2km) from the comforts of their own surrounds.

The idea was one Pentathrun president Karen Gilchrist was eager to launch, after announcing the cancellation of the physical run in March.

“It’s great – it’s been in the pipeline for a while,” she said.

“People are starting to register and playing their course routes.

“Everyone seems pretty keen on the idea too.”

“The idea is just to get out and exercise for mental and physical reasons, and to keep the spirit of the event alive.”

With 16 teams already expressing their interest since nominations went live on Friday, Gilchrist is uncertain as to the number of competitors the event will draw.

“We have our regular running groups that come from all over and they usually all can’t come,” she said.

“They normally bring a group of people with them, now they can do it in their own clubs and areas.”

There will be no formal winners announced at the end of the race, however competitors will still have the chance to track their times against other racers.

Competitors will have an extra three days to complete the half marathon, 4.6km cross country, 5km road race, 10km ascent and 1500m sprint, a decision Gilchrist said was in-line with other virtual races.

“There are a lot of other virtual runs going on at the moment,” she said.

“We tried to keep ours with the five races in the five days but I’m sure some people will do the five races over the two days.

“We just wanted to change ours up a bit.”

With virus restrictions beginning to ease, including travel limitations increased to 150km, Gilchrist was encouraging runners to remain in their regions.

“I’m sure some people will try and come to Warwick, but we are not encouraging it at all,” she said.

“We can’t, because if they get caught by the police they will get in trouble.

“There are no permits in place and no logistics in place at all.”

To compete in the virtual run, head to www.pentathrun.com.