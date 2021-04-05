Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
News

People told to evacuate public pool

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Apr 2021 1:02 PM

Five children and an adult have been treated after being exposed to potentially toxic fumes, while 150 people were evacuated from a busy Sydney aquatic centre on Monday.

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the Hurtsville Aquatic centre in the city's south following reports of a "potential gas leak".

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

"They discovered a fault with the storage of some strong acids used to decontaminate the pool," the spokesman said.

"Six people have been affected by the fumes. Firefighters immediately began to render first aid and there have been 150 people in total evacuated from the aquatic centre.

"We've also got hazmat crews on scene, and they'll be helping to resolve the incident."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one of the people affected was an adult, while the other five were children.

Crews were still on scene at 11.15am.

More to come.

Originally published as People told to evacuate public pool

chemical leak evacuation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        Premium Content GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        News Hundreds are expected to turn out in style for the beloved annual race day, now in its 126th year. FULL DETAILS HERE:

        Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe lashing

        Premium Content Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe...

        News Warwick residents celebrate end of Easter with wet weather, caused by this unlikely...

        Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        Premium Content Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        News Motorist taken to hospital with 'spinal precautions' after Easter CBD crash.

        WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        News ‘He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives’: Find out...