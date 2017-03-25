Percy St rail bridge overhauled

A $150,000 overhaul of the Percy St rail bridge has been completed.

WORKS were completed this week on a $150,000 overhaul of the Percy St rail bridge in Warwick.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad said a seven- man crew, worked to re-deck the bridge, replace girders and upgrade the walkway.

"They also completed concreting and plastering on the underside of the bridge, to improve safety of the underpass,” Ms Trad said.

A $150,000 overhaul of the Percy St rail bridge has been completed. Jonno Colfs

"The path remained open for pedestrians while the project was under way, whereas a short detour was in place for motorists from Monday through to Thursday, to ensure safety.

"We'd like to thank motorists and the community for their patience throughout this vital maintenance project, which has improved the safety and reliability of the bridge.”