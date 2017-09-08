Perfect conditions for horror Southern Downs fire season

SO CLOSE: Bob de Lissa stands on his burnt out property south of Warwick, eternally grateful for the fast work of rural and urban firecrews.

SOUTHERN Downs firefighters are on high alert as a dry winter, low humidity, strong winds and increasing temperatures all point to a potentially catastrophic bushfire season.

In the past week alone, fire crews across the region have been stretched to their limits as more than 20 fires threatened properties, houses and livelihoods.

The tinderbox conditions across the Southern Downs has seen the bushfire season arrive early and now more than ever experts are imploring residents to be ready and take steps to keep themselves safe.

Southern Downs firecrews take a well-earned break on Father's Day. QFES

On Wednesday, crews from The Glen and Leslie fire brigades and two Warwick units averted a potential disaster when fire broke out at the farm of Bob de Lissa, about 10 km south of Warwick.

The Glen first officer John Skinner said the fire burnt out more than 20 hectares before being brought under control.

"The fire had the very real potential of breaking through into the hills at the eastern edge of the property," he said.

"Had that happened then it would have been near on impossible to stop and would have raced towards Connolly Dam and Risdon and probably beyond.

"Who knows where it would have ended up."

Property owner Bob de Lissa said the fire caused a real panic.

"When you see that wall of flame racing across the paddock toward houses and sheds, it's a huge shock," he said. "We're not even sure how it started.

"I grabbed my water truck and thankfully my neighbour Peter Stacey, who is a rural firefighter himself, was on his way home and together we managed to keep the fire away from the houses until backup arrived.

"Those firies did a magnificent job from the get-go."

Hannah Beaumont took this great photo of the bushfires at Cullendore. Contributed

Crews worked quickly to station themselves at trouble spots and halt the advancement of the fire with metres to spare.

"The flames got within 60 metres of the tree-line," Mr de Lissa said.

"Thankfully they stopped it there, I'd hate to think what would have happened had they not.

"We really can't thank them enough, they knew exactly what to do and they did it."

Acting inspector of Warwick Command Tony Guse said conditions were as bad as the horror 2002 bushfire season.

"We've got extremely dry conditions, elevated temperatures and low humidity, meaning all of the fuel loads that normally would be cured by late October are ready right now," he said.

"Local residents must be extremely mindful that any hot working, such as grinding, welding, even mowing and slashing all have a very high chance of starting a fire.

"Most of the fires we've dealt with recently have been largely accidental ignition."

Last week a fire was started when a motorbike tipped over and the grass ignited after contact with a hot exhaust pipe.

"It only takes the smallest spark and away it goes."

"The winds and the dryness of the grass mean small fires are developing into significant events very quickly."

Regional manager for the rural fire service in south- west Queensland, Tony Johnstone, said residents must be prepared.

"Please consider what you're doing," he said.

"If you're slashing or mowing, have a bucket of water handy.

"And absolutely everyone needs to have their bushfire survival plan in place now, you need to be ready for if something happens, what you'll do, where you'll go.

"Unfortunately the conditions don't look like getting better any time soon."