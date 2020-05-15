‘Perfect storm’: Kmart DIY fails roasted

Time in isolation has seen a rise in crazy behaviour - including DIY projects.

And no one knows DIY fails better than the Kmart Roaster - the anonymous woman behind the Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook page which critiques the less-than successful home projects attempted in Australia and around the world.

The humorous Facebook page - which compiles pictures of different home improvements that have been posted to genuine Kmart and DIY Facebook groups - has a legion of fans and now boasts more than 135,000 followers.

The Kmart Roaster was a guest on news.com.au's Not Here To Make Friends podcast and said quarantining and idle hands had created a "perfect storm" for DIY fails.

"They're insane," she said. "What I've noticed during isolation is a lot more contact crime," she said, referring to the trend that involves covering kitchen cabinets, furniture and other items in Contact (the kind used to cover school books).



"And I think it's even more so now because if you're going to Kmart people will just buy whatever's there because it's something to do. And then they're looking at it at home thinking, 'Now I've got it, what am I gonna do with it?' And they'll put it on things it does not need to go on.

"The first one that really blew my mind was a fully contacted washing machine. Even if it's a bad job, they're still going to post (a photo of) it. It doesn't deter them."

The ‘Contact crime’ taken out on both a washing machine and dryer.

The Kmart Roaster said she was alerted to one project in particular that depicted the level of insanity people were reaching in isolation: An air fryer station. The invention featured a cabinet that had been enhanced with wheels, an extra shelf and housed three air frying units on top.

Trend alert: Air frying stations.



The Kmart Roaster refuses to reveal her name, face and location out of fear of the people she has lampooned on her page. The Facebook page has now spawned merchandise featuring the catchphrases she uses in her critiques. She told the podcast there are only five people in her life who know about her viral side project.

"Occasionally I've been in Kmart and overheard people say, 'Don't buy that, you'll end up on the (Facebook) page," she said. "And then I think, 'That's it, my job's done.'"

