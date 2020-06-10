Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELCOME BACK: Evelyn Fraser at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm.
WELCOME BACK: Evelyn Fraser at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm.
News

PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

Saavanah Bourke
10th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE doors to Granite Belt’s Christmas Farm have opened back up just in time for tourists to get as close as they can to a white Christmas.

Owner Katrina Fraser said business has been booming in the three weeks since reopening.

“Brisbane visitors are our main target market and with travel in Queensland allowed now last weekend was definitely our busiest since reopening,” Mrs Fraser said.

“It’s fantastic to see people coming out and supporting our tourism industry.”

With Christmas being their busiest time of year, Mrs Fraser said the famous Christmas in July comes in a close second.

“We thought we wouldn’t be able to open until September, so it is awesome that we are going to get a Christmas in July,” she said.

Granite Belt Christmas Farm owner Katrina Fraser is looking forward to visitors returning.
Granite Belt Christmas Farm owner Katrina Fraser is looking forward to visitors returning.

“It is as close as people can get to a white Christmas and really get a feel of what it would be like in the European world.”

Turning to online during their seven-week shutdown, she said sales exceeded expectations.

“Our online store was a lot busier than usual which was great,” she said.

“It also gave us the chance to sell all of our Easter stock.

“People have continued to support us during this time, which has been really nice.”

She said the time off has also allowed the farm’s Christmas trees to be in the very best of conditions ahead of harvest season.

“There is plenty of positives to take from it all,” she said.

As for the farm’s annual Christmas in July picnic, Mrs Fraser said unfortunately it won’t be going ahead.

“We are still offering the farm experience and Santa will be visiting over the July school holidays too,” she said.

“Everyone is in the same boat – we are just taking it one step at a time until restrictions ease further.

“We are just so happy that we are allowed to be open and operating again.”

business reopening christmas in july granite belt christmas farm white christmas
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        News SDRC won’t adopt the 3.5 per cent levy increase despite the announcement from the Queensland Government.

        • 10th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Warwick doctor applauds one positive to come out of pandemic

        premium_icon Warwick doctor applauds one positive to come out of pandemic

        News Cultural shift away from ‘soldiering on’ will save community from illnesses, says...

        • 10th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        QLD Agriculture Minister tours Warwick, grants funding

        premium_icon QLD Agriculture Minister tours Warwick, grants funding

        Politics $4.1M allocated to Southern Downs businesses.

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand