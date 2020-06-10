PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

WELCOME BACK: Evelyn Fraser at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

WELCOME BACK: Evelyn Fraser at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

THE doors to Granite Belt’s Christmas Farm have opened back up just in time for tourists to get as close as they can to a white Christmas.

Owner Katrina Fraser said business has been booming in the three weeks since reopening.

“Brisbane visitors are our main target market and with travel in Queensland allowed now last weekend was definitely our busiest since reopening,” Mrs Fraser said.

“It’s fantastic to see people coming out and supporting our tourism industry.”

With Christmas being their busiest time of year, Mrs Fraser said the famous Christmas in July comes in a close second.

“We thought we wouldn’t be able to open until September, so it is awesome that we are going to get a Christmas in July,” she said.

Granite Belt Christmas Farm owner Katrina Fraser is looking forward to visitors returning.

“It is as close as people can get to a white Christmas and really get a feel of what it would be like in the European world.”

Turning to online during their seven-week shutdown, she said sales exceeded expectations.

“Our online store was a lot busier than usual which was great,” she said.

“It also gave us the chance to sell all of our Easter stock.

“People have continued to support us during this time, which has been really nice.”

She said the time off has also allowed the farm’s Christmas trees to be in the very best of conditions ahead of harvest season.

“There is plenty of positives to take from it all,” she said.

As for the farm’s annual Christmas in July picnic, Mrs Fraser said unfortunately it won’t be going ahead.

“We are still offering the farm experience and Santa will be visiting over the July school holidays too,” she said.

“Everyone is in the same boat – we are just taking it one step at a time until restrictions ease further.

“We are just so happy that we are allowed to be open and operating again.”