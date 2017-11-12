Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Performers gear up for egg throwing re-enactment

Sergeant Kenny (Rex Jolly) and Peter von Stieglitz (Prime Minister Billy Hughes) at the Warwick Railway Station where the re-enactment of the 1917 egg throwing incident will take place on November 18.
Sergeant Kenny (Rex Jolly) and Peter von Stieglitz (Prime Minister Billy Hughes) at the Warwick Railway Station where the re-enactment of the 1917 egg throwing incident will take place on November 18. Gerard Walsh
by Gerard Walsh

PETER von Stieglitz and Rex Jolly will be two of the main players in the re-enactment of the egg throwing incident at the Warwick Railway Station in 1917.

The re-enactment will take place on Saturday at 2pm when Prime Minister William Hughes, played by Peter von Stieglitz, and his party arrive at the station in a Southern Downs Steam Rail train.

Rex Jolly will play Sergeant Kenny on Saturday.

He said when living in Sydney he knew about the egg throwing incident but didn't realise it was in Warwick until he moved to the town.

The party for the re-enactment has been holding rehearsals since early October with the final rehearsal today.

On Saturday, Warwick Sunrise Rotary will have a barbecue under the loading canopy at the Goods Shed at the Warwick Railway Station from 11am to 4pm.

There will be railway memorabilia on display from 10am to 4pm and a dinner is planned at night in the Goods Shed. Pre-paid tickets by calling 46619788.

There is a history seminar at St Mary's Hall from 10am to 12.30pm Saturday. There is an admission fee, bookings http://www.trybooking.com/RHKS

Southern Downs Steam Rail will run a return steam train trip from Warwick to Clifton on Sunday, November 19, leaving at 10am and returning at 3pm. Bookings 46619788

All welcome to the re-enactment and associated activities at the railway station on Saturday.

Topics:  billy hughes egg throwing federal police re-enactment warwick warwick railway station

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Girl, 8, injured in fall from horse to be airlifted

Girl, 8, injured in fall from horse to be airlifted

RESCUE 588 in district to airlift injured rider.

Fast 4 tennis fun packs Warwick courts

Greg Stenzel from the Toowoomba Fun Addicts plays the ball watched by partner Rodney Banks.

All ten courts at the Warwick Tennis Assocation were full yesterday

Community confusion over gates on popular Downs road

The gates at the entrance to Condamine River Rd.

Community meets with council on gate procedure

Warwick girls raising funds to sing on the big stage

Lilly Jones and Piper Atkinson are fundraising for their trip to Mt Gambier next year with the Southern Downs Jazz Choir.

TWO enterprising young girls want to go and sing in Mt Gambier

Local Partners