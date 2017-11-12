Performers gear up for egg throwing re-enactment

Sergeant Kenny (Rex Jolly) and Peter von Stieglitz (Prime Minister Billy Hughes) at the Warwick Railway Station where the re-enactment of the 1917 egg throwing incident will take place on November 18.

PETER von Stieglitz and Rex Jolly will be two of the main players in the re-enactment of the egg throwing incident at the Warwick Railway Station in 1917.

The re-enactment will take place on Saturday at 2pm when Prime Minister William Hughes, played by Peter von Stieglitz, and his party arrive at the station in a Southern Downs Steam Rail train.

Rex Jolly will play Sergeant Kenny on Saturday.

He said when living in Sydney he knew about the egg throwing incident but didn't realise it was in Warwick until he moved to the town.

The party for the re-enactment has been holding rehearsals since early October with the final rehearsal today.

On Saturday, Warwick Sunrise Rotary will have a barbecue under the loading canopy at the Goods Shed at the Warwick Railway Station from 11am to 4pm.

There will be railway memorabilia on display from 10am to 4pm and a dinner is planned at night in the Goods Shed. Pre-paid tickets by calling 46619788.

There is a history seminar at St Mary's Hall from 10am to 12.30pm Saturday. There is an admission fee, bookings http://www.trybooking.com/RHKS

Southern Downs Steam Rail will run a return steam train trip from Warwick to Clifton on Sunday, November 19, leaving at 10am and returning at 3pm. Bookings 46619788

All welcome to the re-enactment and associated activities at the railway station on Saturday.