Permanent principal announced for Assumption College

NEW PRINCIPAL APPOINTED: Simon Fleming has taken on the position full time.

ASSUMPTION College has found their permanent principal in Simon Fleming.

Mr Fleming arrived earlier this year from New South Wales as acting principal following the departure of Kort Goodman.

Last week it was announced Mr Fleming would assume the position full time, a role he has taken on with great enthusiasm.

“It’s my aim to grow the school further and progress learning into the 21st century and engage students, creating lifelong learners,” he said.

“Starting during these unprecedented times was very challenging but positive, there’s great support from leadership and also from the community, Warwick community has a willingness to support our teachers right now.”

Mr Fleming has over 33 years teaching experience including nine years as a deputy principal and time spent in acting principal roles in Tamworth and Barraba.

“I’m excited to take up this new challenge and I look forward to enhancing the already great reputation of the school” Mr Fleming said.