Permanent return for sales regular

HOMECOMING: Lyn Caslick, pictured at the Warwick pig and calf sale.

A RETURN home is on the cards for a regular at Warwick's weekly Wednesday Sales.

Lyn Caslick lived in the Rose City for more than eight years, before making a north-bound move for work in 2006.

Her two daughters live in Warwick and that was a big reason for her decision to move back.

"I'll be living with one of my daughters when I return,” Ms Caslick said.

"Coming back will allow me to help my two girls out with their children.

"Hopefully I can get a position in the farming or agricultural side of things in administration.

"I really like the town, as well as the climate, because I don't mind the cold.

"When I first moved to Warwick I was offered a job with (cabinet maker) Shaddock and Woods that is no longer around.

"I worked there for five years while living at Gladfield, and my kids went to school at Assumption College.”

Currently with the Kooloombah Grazing Company, Ms Caslick makes the weekly trip down for the pig and calf and sheep sales.

"Most weeks I'll bring the truck down and look for some sheep to bring home,” she said.

"It's the only sheep sale around in Queensland and I'm always able to find what I'm after.

"Occasionally a calf purchase will be made at the pig and calf sale as well.”

With the business currently based in Maidenwell, Ms Caslick has been making the 195km trip since October last year, with the sales doubling as an opportunity to socialise.

"I've had the chance to make a number of friends from coming down to the sales,” she said.

"Coming down has also given me the chance to catch up with friends from a number of years ago.

"I'll continue to take care of the sales down here, including buying sheep and freighting them back.

"Hopefully we can get a business started up here.”