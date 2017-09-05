22°
News

Permanent return for sales regular

HOMECOMING: Lyn Caslick, pictured at the Warwick pig and calf sale.
HOMECOMING: Lyn Caslick, pictured at the Warwick pig and calf sale. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

A RETURN home is on the cards for a regular at Warwick's weekly Wednesday Sales.

Lyn Caslick lived in the Rose City for more than eight years, before making a north-bound move for work in 2006.

Her two daughters live in Warwick and that was a big reason for her decision to move back.

"I'll be living with one of my daughters when I return,” Ms Caslick said.

"Coming back will allow me to help my two girls out with their children.

"Hopefully I can get a position in the farming or agricultural side of things in administration.

"I really like the town, as well as the climate, because I don't mind the cold.

"When I first moved to Warwick I was offered a job with (cabinet maker) Shaddock and Woods that is no longer around.

"I worked there for five years while living at Gladfield, and my kids went to school at Assumption College.”

Currently with the Kooloombah Grazing Company, Ms Caslick makes the weekly trip down for the pig and calf and sheep sales.

"Most weeks I'll bring the truck down and look for some sheep to bring home,” she said.

"It's the only sheep sale around in Queensland and I'm always able to find what I'm after.

"Occasionally a calf purchase will be made at the pig and calf sale as well.”

With the business currently based in Maidenwell, Ms Caslick has been making the 195km trip since October last year, with the sales doubling as an opportunity to socialise.

"I've had the chance to make a number of friends from coming down to the sales,” she said.

"Coming down has also given me the chance to catch up with friends from a number of years ago.

"I'll continue to take care of the sales down here, including buying sheep and freighting them back.

"Hopefully we can get a business started up here.”

Warwick Daily News
Technology restores sound 30 years later for Warwick woman

Technology restores sound 30 years later for Warwick woman

For 33 years Warwick woman Karine Preston has been unable to hear anything through her left ear - until last week.

Fighting fit against the odds

TOUGH COOKIE: Ray Baker has been through a lot but he's still smiling.

According to his doctors, Warwick man Ray Baker shouldn't be alive

Battle of Baghdad at Leslie Dam

READY FOR ACTION: If you can beat Sarah Bourke on Sunday, you can have your entry fee reimbursed.

Are you up for the ultimate obstacle course challenge this Sunday?

Crews called to shed blaze

BLAZE: Rural Fire crews were called to the scene of a shed fire at noon on Monday, September 4.

RFS attending fire after shed catches fire.

Local Partners