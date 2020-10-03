Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse.
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse. iStock
News

Person fighting for life after horse strikes

by Shiloh Payne
3rd Oct 2020 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.

They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Person fighting for life after struck by horse

accident horse accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Premium Content BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man and his accomplice were armed with a cattle prod and crowbar.

        Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        Premium Content Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

        News The duo from Brisbane have been on tour through regional Queensland, reviving the...

        NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

        Crime The man faces 10 charges over the dramatic incident that spanned much of...

        RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        Premium Content RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        News There are many coronavirus changes coming for Queensland