Person of interest in Toyah murder case could be extradited

A FORMER senior crown prosecutor and leading criminal barrister says it is possible to extradite a person from India back to Australia, although police have declined to reveal if they intend to seek extradition of any person of interest in the Toyah Cordingley case.

Ian Lloyd QC, a barrister who was senior crown prosecutor for the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions, said there had been a few cases where extradition had been sought from India to Australia as well as from Australia to India.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, took her dog for a walk at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018, and did not return. Her body was found the following morning. Picture: Facebook

"There is currently in existence an Extradition Treaty between Australia and India whereby Australia can request the Indian government to extradite a person from India back to Australia for a serious crime allegedly committed in Australia," Mr Lloyd said.

"The extradition request would need to be accompanied by a brief of evidence establishing a prima facie case that a serious crime had been committed."

However, Queensland Police declined to answer questions this week on whether an application for extradition had been made.

Rajwinder Singh, a person of interest in the murder of Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach - Photo Supplied

Justice Ian Lloyd QC.

Police declined to comment on the current progress of the case, issuing a statement saying detectives had continued to work tirelessly for two years towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family.

The statement said Operation Quebec Clarify was established after Toyah's murder.

"Police have faced a number of challenges due to the complex nature of the investigation, however remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the rigorous process," the statement said.

"While police acknowledge public interest in the case, our primary focus is ensuring Toyah's killer is brought to justice without compromising the investigation."

