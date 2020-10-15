Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Person shot after police pursuit

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 11:13 AM

A major police operation is under way on NSW's central coast after a person was shot.

The shot person allegedly opened fire on officers following an earlier police pursuit.

Residents of the Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes areas have been warned to stay indoors, 2GB reports.

It is understood police have blocked Minnesota Rd in both directions with Polair circling above.

Heavily armed police and emergency services are on the scene.

It is alleged the person was driving a stolen vehicle that had been tracked by police.

More to come

Originally published as Person shot after police pursuit

More Stories

crime nsw police police chase shooting

Just In

    11 new virus cases in NSW

    11 new virus cases in NSW
    • 15th Oct 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Premium Content Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Politics ELECTION: Two water projects launch as election debate wages over future water...

        Accommodation providers reach pedestal tax tipping point

        Premium Content Accommodation providers reach pedestal tax tipping point

        News ‘Looking dire’: Warwick sector begs for council help as they struggle to recover...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites