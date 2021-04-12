21yo man killed in horror highway crash

ON SCENE: Crews were called to the scene north of Warwick just before midnight on Sunday. Picture: file

ON SCENE: Crews were called to the scene north of Warwick just before midnight on Sunday. Picture: file

UPDATE: The overnight crash on the New England Highway has resulted in a fatality, with a 21-year-old Toowoomba man confirmed as the victim.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the New England Highway at Allora just before midnight on Sunday, where the 21-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the patient's car was found lying on its side, with several crews working to free the man from the wreckage.

Paramedics assessed the 21-year-old for critical injuries, but he sadly died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

A person has suffered "critical injuries" after an overnight crash on a major highway just north of Warwick.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the New England Highway at Allora just before midnight on Sunday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the patient's car was found lying on its side, with surrounding powerlines knocked down.

The QFES spokesman said initial reports indicated crews had to work to free the driver from the vehicle, with the New England Highway temporarily closed in both directions.

The scene was cleared by about 3.30am on Monday.

The patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene, but Queensland Ambulance Services were unable to give further details of their condition at this stage.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

REVEALED: Warwick COVID vaccine numbers