ON SCENE: Crews were called to the scene north of Warwick just before midnight on Sunday. Picture: file
News

21yo man killed in horror highway crash

Jessica Paul
by and Jessica Paul
12th Apr 2021 8:36 AM
UPDATE: The overnight crash on the New England Highway has resulted in a fatality, with a 21-year-old Toowoomba man confirmed as the victim. 

Emergency services were called to the scene on the New England Highway at Allora just before midnight on Sunday, where the 21-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the patient's car was found lying on its side, with several crews working to free the man from the wreckage. 

Paramedics assessed the 21-year-old for critical injuries, but he sadly died at the scene. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

 

