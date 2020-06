A man has died in hospital after a shooting at a home in Perth's southern suburbs on Monday night, with police to prepare a report for the coroner.

Officers were called to a house in Waikiki on Monday night and found the man and a woman, also aged in her 20s, with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man died at Royal Perth Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

