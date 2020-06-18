Pests wreak havoc on Main Range regeneration

ON-GROUND rehabilitation has begun at Main Range, following devastating bushfires that tore through the national park, but experts warn recovery will be a long road ahead.

Southern Queensland Landscapes chief executive Paul McDonald has been working with 17 landholders over the two and a half hectare area to revitalise habit, but said in the wake of decimated forestry, land had seen itself become susceptible to a rise in pests.

“Things like Lantana and African boxthorn crowd out any chance other native species have to regenerate and they will steal the nutrients and moisture in the ground as well,” Mr McDonald said.

“The heavy rainfall at the start of the year helped them get out of control very quickly.

“Foxes and wild dogs are also profiting from weakened animals — we’ve increased the area of council baiting for the wild dogs but they’re still a worry.”

On the back of national concern for Australia’s koala population following the summer fire season, Mr McDonald said he could only be estimate how many koalas had been lost from the Main Range area.

“Land owners have seen an increase in dead koalas both during and after the fires because they became weakened when their food source was destroyed,” he said.

“The population have been severely affected and it’s difficult to say how many simply because so many carcasses have been fully consumed by pests.

“We’ve seen that the whole of the South East Queensland koala population is under a lot of trouble.”

While Mr McDonald remained hopeful for future restoration and a less volatile fire season head, he was also realistic about Australia’s changing environment and his own limitations.

“A lot of this country was in a very hot fire, if we see recovery it will be spring, but some of it wont come back at all,” he said.

“The best thing we can do now is work with people to help them understand our climate is changing.

“If you look at the status of water in the Northern Basin and Murray Darling, there’s 40 per cent less rainfall on average over the past 20 years.

“The data is not encouraging — it will continue to change — believe what you want, that’s you business but the science is really clear.”