Controversial chef Pete Evans has had a food item recalled over fears it could cause a reaction which has the potential to be life-threatening
News

Pete Evans food product recalled over health fears

by Campbell Gellie
10th Nov 2020 8:53 PM
A product by controversial chef Pete Evan's has been recalled because it has been wrongly labelled and could kill someone with fish allergies.

A warning has gone out for the former My Kitchen Rules host and famous paleo's Jamaican Simmer Sauce because it has been incorrectly labelled as Thai Green Curry.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand released a warning on Tuesday night.

"Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g," the warning reads.

Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce has been recalled.

"The product has been available for sale at independent food retailers including IGA in NSW, Qld and SA, health food stores in NSW, Qld and Vic, pharmacies in NSW and Qld and from online food retailers in Australia.

"Any consumers who have a fish allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

According to the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, fish allergy affects one per cent of the population.

"Many allergic reactions to seafood are mild and cause hives (urticaria), tingling of the throat and mouth, swelling (angioedema) and/or gut reactions (vomiting, diarrhoea)," the society's advice reads.

"The most dangerous symptoms are breathing difficulties or collapse, caused by a drop in blood pressure (shock), either of which can be life threatening. This is known as anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction."

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has had one of his products recalled after it was incorrectly labelled. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Evans, who still spends a lot of time in Sydney, is arguably one of Australia's most controversial figures, largely due to the fact he has no fear about sharing his opinions on issues he is passionate about.

The 47-year-old is a staunch anti-vaxxer and ­believes COVID-19 is a hoax to benefit certain industries, mainly the medical business and its offshoots. He has been vocal against the use of face masks and in April was fined more than $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) over claiming a 'Bio Charger' device had magical coronavirus eradication properties.

Evans shares his opinions daily with videos and podcasts to his more than 1.5 million followers on Facebook.

In May, Channel 7 revealed it had parted ways with Evans after 10 years as a judge on MKR.

