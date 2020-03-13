Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.
Health

Peter Dutton tests positive to coronavirus

by Janelle Miles, Matthew Killoran
13th Mar 2020 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOME Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the Coronavirus.

The senior Cabinet Minister is currently in hospital, following protocols, having recently returned from the United States.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

The former Health Minister released a statement this evening to confirm he had tested positive to Covid-19.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Mr Dutton said.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

"I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Mr Dutton said he felt fine and would provide an update in due course.

There will be questions who Mr Dutton with, as he is part of the National Security Committee which includes other senior Ministers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It has implications for whether any members the nation's Cabinet will have to self-isolate.

coronavirus home affairs peter dutton

Just In

    Royal Easter Show cancelled

    Royal Easter Show cancelled
    • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned as the number of cases jumped by the biggest margin to date overnight, bringing total to 35

        BREAKING: Hundreds of hay bales erupt into flames

        premium_icon BREAKING: Hundreds of hay bales erupt into flames

        News GALLERY shows emergency services battle to save Southern Downs property.

        Rising talent sets sights on Sydney nationals

        premium_icon Rising talent sets sights on Sydney nationals

        Sport ALLORA junior shocked by once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at Olympic Park.

        COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        News How will nominees encourage an influx of visitors?