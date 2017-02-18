Warwick pets to be shaved for a cure

CHARITY CAT: Vet nurse Bree Miller with Megsy, whose eyes suggest she very much knows what is going on.

THERE'S going to be some pretty freaky characters walking around the Warwick Town and Country Vet, when an oblivious feline and 10 dogs get a serious makeover for charity.

The Wood St clinic will giving Shave for a Cure a new meaning, with plans to transform pets.

In-house cat Megs will be first off the mark, with plans to be clipped into the style of a dinosaur.

Vet Keri Rheinberger hoped the rehabilitated ginger stray would put up with the clippers for she risks having scratched arms.

"We plan on giving her a bit of a dinosaur cut, so shaven around the sides and some spikes along her back," she said.

"It might be a slightly more mellow version.

"She doesn't put up with much, so we'll stop if she doesn't like it."

As well as Megs, great Dane Dexter will receive a plethora of coloured spots, Jack Russell Scamp will gain a fresh look withh a mohawk, golden retriever Banjo will transform into a tiger and border collie Jess will be paraded around in a new outfit.

"We've got a few fluffy dogs that we will shave or do something with," Dr Rheinberger said.

"Most of them we won't be clipping, not excessively anyway - except for Megs."

The team at Warwick Town and Country Vets will raise money online and through the charity box at the front counter.

"People, of course, are welcome to come and see the animals," Dr Rheinberger said.

"We will be doing it March 1, sometime between 3pm and 5pm."

On the day, professional photographer Chris McFerran will take photos of the pets, as well as bring in his collie Misty.

"We'll do something with Misty but I'm not too sure what yet," Dr Rheinberger said.

"We've never done something like this before, so we're absolutely not making any promises it will work out.

"But it's for charity, so it doesn't matter.

"We just want to get people's attention and show them what we're doing.

"If you want to come and see the animals and give a bit of money to the charity, pop down."

Even if residents miss seeing the done-up animals in the flesh, there will be a collage of photographs set up in the surgery.

"And then people will still be able to see Megs running around the clinic looking like a dinosaur," she said.

Warwick Town and Country Vet is one of only two vet clinics in the state raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation with Shave for a Cure.

"We hope to make $500," Dr Rheinberger said.

"That would be fantastic.

"We just hope there isn't an emergency when we're clipping."

You can donate online to the cause by going to worldsgreatestshave.com/ the and searching Warwick T&C Vets.