Pharmaceuticals discovered in Downs water supply

The Western Downs Regional Council considered the removal of fluoride from the region's drinking water in 2013.

LOW levels of pharmaceuticals have been detected during council testing of the bore water used to supply drinking water to Leyburn.

Director Engineering Services Peter See said more information was needed.

"While the chemicals in the water will not cause harm to people, the source of their presence needs to be further investigated," he said.

"Council is committed to ensuring that Leyburn residents are supplied with a safe water supply.

"Additional testing has been put in place to monitor the quality of the town's water."

Officers are conducting investigations in the catchment to find the source of contamination.







