’Phenomenal’ Easter weekend a win for Warwick business

EASTER SUCCESS: Dozens of tourists swarmed in for the Easter weekend. Picture: Queensland Tourism

A booming Easter weekend has given Warwick businesses a sweet dose of visitors, days after a potential Brisbane lockdown left a sour taste in their mouths.

Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett were said they were blown away by the numbers of campers for the weekend.

“Easter was the best event ever, the biggest we’ve had in the eight years since we’ve been there,” Mr Bennett said.

“It was just absolutely phenomenal.”

Mr Bennett said Leslie Dam’s recent rise after flooding across the state had also boosted numbers.

“There were certainly a few that have never been here before but are definitely coming back,” he said.

“It’s great for us and great for Warwick region, too.”



The story was similar in the Granite Belt where huge numbers boosted confidence for Ballandean Estate Wines vigneron Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi.

“After a leap of faith we ended up having over 1000 people through our cellar door and The Barrelroom was booked solid for the entire long weekend,” she sad.

“People were bringing their families to the Granite Belt and staying for the week, not just the long weekend, which is just great to see.”

Overcast weather and a mask mandate didn't deter Warwick residents over Easter from visiting the 2021 craft markets.

At Rose City Caravan Park, the numbers were still lower than 2019 totals with owner Michelle Cox saying the lingering fear of lockdown deterred some.

“The numbers weren’t quite up there but we were not that far off, it wasn’t a massive surge from 2019,” she said.

“While some were visiting parents in aged care and had to cancel and reschedule, there were also a lot of very happy people who were just holding onto their booking hoping to travel.”

Travel giant Wotif.com reported a 95 per cent spike in booking interest for Queensland holidays in just three hours after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement on Thursday to restore travel with greater Sydney.

For Mrs Cox, that announcement was better than any Easter chocolate.

“I cant put it into words how much we were hanging onto that announcement,” she said.

“It would have been devastating, not so much financially but I think emotionally we would have been devastated.”