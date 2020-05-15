Phoebe Burgess offloads gym after marriage split

Influencer Phoebe Burgess has offloaded the F45 gym she secured as part of her separation from football great Sam. The gym was sold last month for $250,000.

Influencer Phoebe Burgess has offloaded the F45 gym she secured as part of her separation from football great Sam. The gym was sold last month for $250,000.

INFLUENCER Phoebe Burgess has already offloaded the F45 gym she secured as part of her separation from football great Sam.

Documents obtained by Confidential show the F45 Bowral franchise was sold for around $250,000 and transferred to Paul Lewis and Rebecca Morgan on April 20.

It was just 10 days after The Daily Telegraph revealed the Burgess couple had finalised their settlement after their October separation.

Sam Burgess at F45.

The only business currently registered to the mummy blogger is a company called S&G Active, which Sam was the director of until March 13 this year, when he transferred it over to his estranged wife.

She and brother in law Gene Fairbanks, a real estate agent, currently hold 50 per cent each of the shares.

S&G Active does not have an active website or any social media presence.

It is understood Sam paid around $100,000 for the F45 business in 2015.

When contacted, Phoebe's manager refused to comment on the "private settlement".

Last month, sources close to the pair said Phoebe, who worked as a junior in magazines before becoming an influencer, walked away with around 70 per cent of the couple's wealth.

The couple sold their Lurline Bay, Maroubra, home for $5 million in January, registering a profit of $1.2 million on their purchase price in 2016.

Phoebe Burgess at a David Jones event.

Phoebe also kept her Range Rover SDVA, ­estimated to be worth about $100,000.

Phoebe is based in Bowral with the couple's two young children, living at her parents estate there.

When in Sydney, she stays in Bellevue Hill, where her ­father, former Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Mitchell Hooke owns a two-bedroom apartment.

"Phoebe got all the furniture and everything in the house," a source said. "Sam didn't care about anything but the apartment for his mum to live in."

Burgess meanwhile lives in a rented apartment in Coogee with his brother Luke and still owns a two-bedroom apartment in Little Bay, where his mother Julie lives.

The couple were married for four years, having tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on her parent's property in 2015. They have two children, a daughter named Poppy and a son, Billy.

Expat Brit Burgess retired from rugby league at the end of last year after a career ending shoulder injury. He has continued to work with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in an off-field capacity and is a regular on Fox Sports.

In an interview with the Telegraph's Stellar magazine last month, Phoebe spoke of life as a single parent.

"I had an idea about how I wanted them to grow up and that's not going to happen now," she told Stellar. "But I'm adjusting and I embrace being their mum every day. And if that's being a single mum, then I'll embrace that as well. I'm just trying to keep up with them at the moment and make sure they're surrounded by love, regardless of how that family looks."

Originally published as Phoebe Burgess offloads F45 gym that Sam bought