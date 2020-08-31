‘Phone calls off the hook’: New rules spark cafe confusion

IT'S business as usual for Gold Coast cafes and restaurants despite public confusion about the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Panicked diners inundated business owners with phone calls on Saturday concerned their booking was cancelled, according to several Main Beach businesses.

On Friday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced gatherings of 10 people were banned throughout Queensland from 8am Saturday whilst aged care and disability facilities went into lockdown.

Hot Shott co-owner Jenna Finch said her Main Beach restaurant was still busier than ever. Photo: SCOTT POWICK.



However, there was no change to restrictions on places like gyms, cafes and pubs where a COVID-safe plan has been approved.

Hot Shott co-owner Jenna Finch said customers were contacting her about the latest restrictions before she was aware they were announced.

Ms Finch said she had at least 20 phone calls by worried customers who thought the restaurant would be limited to 10 patrons.

"We are still capped at 50 people, whereas we were seating 130 (pre-COVID)," Ms Finch said.

"Business is really good. We're busier than ever I think because more people are used to having takeaways.

"They come down in the hopes they'll get a chair, but if they can't, they just get takeaway and walk across the road to the beach."

Main Beach's Shuck Restaurant was also flooded with phone calls from diners who had Saturday night reservations.

However, owner Scott Budgen said he experienced a surprising windfall due to the latest restrictions.

Scott Budgen and his daughter Octavia Budgen say their restaurant and bar, Shuck, is open for business as usual under their COVID-safe plan. Picture: SCOTT POWICK.

"We had phone calls off the hook," Mr Budgen said.

"Not just from people questioning whether or not they can still come in, but more asking if they could book something in the bar or restaurant for all the dinner parties they were hosting at home with more than 10 people.

"So they relocated to Shuck or Shuck Bar which is really exciting for us. You've got to look at the positives for everything during these terrible times."

Originally published as 'Phone calls off the hook': New rules spark cafe confusion