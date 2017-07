Teresa and Karrington King, Madison Bond, Cooper and Jason Kerr, Bernie Bond and Alan Popp at the Blue Lanes show.

THE final weekend of Jumpers and Jazz in July saw a huge range of events attract an even bigger number of enthusiastic patrons.

The live music, fine food, art exhibitions and the cool evenings saw residents and visitors to town rug up and head out for a night out on the town. Even the kids got into a festive mood, hitting the dance floor for a mid-winter Blue Light Disco.