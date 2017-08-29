Photo Gallery of some riders in Waddle, Saddle and Pedal

Warwick riders Helena Faa and Indigo Douglas at the end of the Killarney Waddle, Saddle and Pedal trek.

THE Killarney Waddle, Saddle and Pedal will be on again in August next year after this year's trek was rated a great success.

Trek co-ordinator Louise Brosnan said this year they had 52 walkers registered in a field of 180.

"The number of walkers has grown steadily over the past few years,” she said.

"We have a lot of walkers who travel from Toowoomba.”

Four ran most of the way but had to slow down for the crossing with the deepest water.

Ms Brosnan said the water level on the 14 river crossings this year was much lower than in the past three years.

"We have often had 25mm to 50mm rain in the week leading up to the event,” she said.

"Rain has become pretty regular in August up to this year.”

Next year's trek will be on August 26 and prospective riders, runners, walkers and cyclists can go to the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society website for more information.

The trek was established and originally run by the Killarney Area Promotions Association and has been run by the show and rodeo society for the past eight years.