PHOTO GALLERY: Warwick kids go all out for Book Week

Jonno Colfs
| 24th Aug 2017 8:46 AM
Molly Williams as the queen of hearts from mum Cassie for Book Week.
WARWICK mums, dads and kids have gone all out for Book Week this year and it shows.

Check out these awesome kids and their costumes.

A great deal of effort has gone into getting the kids look so great, well done.

Warwick Daily News
