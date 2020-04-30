Photographer finds inspiration in new home

BOUNDLESS INSPIRATION: Warwick photographer Amy Rowe has made a name for herself, with incredible shots like this one.

BOUNDLESS INSPIRATION: Warwick photographer Amy Rowe has made a name for herself, with incredible shots like this one.

FOR photographer Amy Rowe, the joy of the hobby is in creating a whole new world through the eyes of her camera lens.

Something that was symbolic in more ways than one when she moved from Brisbane to Warwick a year and a half ago.

Ms Rowe was just beginning to take the art form seriously when she realised she’d be working with a whole different landscape than the high rises of the city.

“You will see a random windmill behind a backdrop and it’s beautiful,” she said.

“You don’t get that in Brisbane.”

Landscape photography is a favourite hobby for Warwick’s Amy Rowe.

Joining the booming population of photographers in the region, through pages such as Aussie Hobbie Photography, Ms Rowe soon found the hobby was a way to connect with the town community, even being approached by Jumpers and Jazz co-ordinators to help take photos of the 2019 festival.

“It was a good introduction to my first Jumpers and Jazz because it’s definitely something different,” she said.

“I got the chance to really see everything as I was taking it.”

Warwick photographer Amy Rowe snapped this close encounter.

While her main passion had been landscape photography for its ability to “catch a moment in time” she was also finding her feet within the macro photography world.

“I love it — you see the photos of bug eyes and water droplets,” she said.

“It’s a whole world no one’s seen before.”

As for her tips for beginners, she encouraged them to play around until they found the technique best suited to them.

“Get the camera out and take photos. You have to be hands-on,” she said.

“Find what you like doing and take photos of something you love.

“There’s photos on my camera roll now that I look at and can’t believe I took that.”

You can find more of her work on the Facebook page, Shutter Up Photography.