23°
News

PHOTOS: Allora students celebrate with Glengallan

Aleah Ziebarth, Charlotte Harris, Abbey Wallace and Charli McKenzie at Glengallan Homestead.
Aleah Ziebarth, Charlotte Harris, Abbey Wallace and Charli McKenzie at Glengallan Homestead. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

ONE OF the region' oldest buildings came alive with the sounds of young enthusiasm yesterday as 120 students from Allora State School P-10 descended on Glengallan Homestead for a well-earned excursion.

The school organised the excursion as a reward for the positive behaviour among students and head of curriculum Ros Hibberd said it was a fun and educational way to spend the last day of term. "The children are broken up into four year groups,” she said.

"Throughout the day they'll tour the homestead, have a sing-a-long with our Year 1 teacher Ben McClure, play some fun old-fashioned games and also get treated to a puppet show explaining the story of Glengallan.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We'll also all stop for a nice picnic lunch as well.”

Student Jack Dalsanto said the day had been fun.

"We've learned a lot and I've really enjoyed looking around the place,” he said.

"We've learned all about the people who have lived in the house and why they sold it, and then what happened to it after that. It's a great place and there's so much history here.”

The Glengallan Heritage Trust has made entry to the heritage site free to school children all year, in recognition of their 150th year celebrations.

Chair Donna Fraser said she had always encourage school groups to come and enjoy the precinct.

"It would be great to see all local schools to embrace the history of Glengallan Homestead in their curriculum.”

Warwick Daily News
WCU director charged with corruption

WCU director charged with corruption

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay arrested in CCC investigations.

Family first for entrant

Warwick Rodeo Queen entrant Tori Rafton.

How a family's help led to a Rodeo Queen dream.

Two-lane upgrade for busy Downs bridge

The single-lane Palmer Bridge at Freestone is set for a $1.49million upgrade.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced the funding

Chill is gone, time to enjoy the sun

Warwick can expect a bright weekend.

Despite an early morning freeze, Warwick's weekend is looking fine.

Local Partners