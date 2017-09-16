PHOTOS: Allora students celebrate with Glengallan

ONE OF the region' oldest buildings came alive with the sounds of young enthusiasm yesterday as 120 students from Allora State School P-10 descended on Glengallan Homestead for a well-earned excursion.

The school organised the excursion as a reward for the positive behaviour among students and head of curriculum Ros Hibberd said it was a fun and educational way to spend the last day of term. "The children are broken up into four year groups,” she said.

"Throughout the day they'll tour the homestead, have a sing-a-long with our Year 1 teacher Ben McClure, play some fun old-fashioned games and also get treated to a puppet show explaining the story of Glengallan.

"We'll also all stop for a nice picnic lunch as well.”

Student Jack Dalsanto said the day had been fun.

"We've learned a lot and I've really enjoyed looking around the place,” he said.

"We've learned all about the people who have lived in the house and why they sold it, and then what happened to it after that. It's a great place and there's so much history here.”

The Glengallan Heritage Trust has made entry to the heritage site free to school children all year, in recognition of their 150th year celebrations.

Chair Donna Fraser said she had always encourage school groups to come and enjoy the precinct.

"It would be great to see all local schools to embrace the history of Glengallan Homestead in their curriculum.”