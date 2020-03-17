Photos of a world on the brink of total isolation

The world as we know it has changed.

Once bustling streets are dead. Newlyweds take photos in masks. Events are held without an audience.

This is life in the era of coronavirus.

Pope Francis ventured out of the Vatican and into the bare streets of Rome on Sunday.

He reached S. Marcello al Corso church, the home of a miraculous crucifix that in 1552 was carried in a procession around Rome to stop the great plague.

It came as the Vatican announced that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers because of the coronavirus.

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Picture: AP

Italy recorded its biggest one day rise in coronavirus deaths overnight, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the increase in new cases.

"The big challenge will be to see how far we can succeed in keeping Milan, the metropolitan area, away from a mass phenomenon with the disease," said Massimo Galli, head of the infectious diseases unit at the city's Sacco hospital.

A view of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy. Picture: LaPresse via AP

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and non-essential retail shops, to combat the accelerated spread of the virus in the country.

French voters went to the polls on Sunday to choose mayors and other local leaders but the second round of the vote was put into question amid concerns over low turnout and the rapid spread of the new coronavirus across the country.

A man sits outside the closed famed Les Deux Magots cafe in Paris. Picture: AP

In the US, the White House is putting in place new measures to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak, including taking the temperature of anyone who enters the complex, from visitors to members of the press corps.

"In order to keep the entire White House complex safe and healthy, beginning Monday morning, temperature checks will be conducted on everyone who enters campus," spokesman Judd Deere said.

"As was announced over the weekend, additional temperature checks will be conducted on individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president throughout the day."

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Picture: AP

In the US, many places including schools and unis are also shut as spring break is about to kick off.

Times Square still has less people, but a lot of tourists wearing face masks.

Japanese tourists wear face masks as they sit and chat in Times Square in New York. Picture: AP

Churches are also going online with their services.

Spain's government announced on Saturday that it is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

Deaths in Spain more than doubled in 24 hours to 288 deaths up from 136 on Saturday.

Catalonian police officers patrol along La Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Picture: AP

In Israel, eateries, shopping centres and gyms are all closed in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

The new instructions also prohibit gatherings of over 10 people and advise people to stay at least two metres away from one another.

In London, scenes of travellers wearing masks at Heathrow continue to be the norm.

Airline passengers wearing face masks wait to check in their bags at Heathrow Terminal 5 departures as the outbreak of coronavirus intensifies in London, England. Picture: Getty

In Venzuela, the Bolivarian National Guard have been seen wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They have also been taking part in military exercises to partially block road access.

In Athens, cafes and restaurants are closed, as people shop with face masks at local markets. Greece has announced closures to all shopping malls, cafes, bars and restaurants, except those that provide a takeaway or delivery service. All museums, ancient sites, libraries and beauty salons will also shut down.

Workers collect seats outside a closed cafe-restaurant in Athens, Greece. Picture: Getty

A woman wearing a face mask while shopping on green market in Athens, Greece. Picture: Getty

Lebanon is similar with stores shut in Byblos.

The same can be seen in Beirut.

In Japan, the few people using the train to commute in Tokyo are all taking precautions.

In Iran's capital of Tehran, mosques are also shut as they try to stop the spread.

Many people in Tehran though shrugged off warnings over the new coronavirus as authorities complained that most people in the capital are not treating the crisis seriously enough.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms.

For some it can cause more severe illness.

People wearing face masks exercise on the shore of an artificial lake, in Western Tehran, Iran. Picture: AP

In Singapore, people are continuing to wear masks as parts of the city remain closed. Chinatown is a usually popular tourist spot but it is quiet and its streets are empty due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak

People wearing masks walk on the street in Chinatown in Singapore. Picture: Getty

The same can be said in Vietnam where foreign citizens as well as Vietnamese citizens must wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminal or public transport means.

The authorities of Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City also asked all forms of entertainment establishments including bars, karaoke bars and several tourist sites to close until the end of March.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus infections, with 16 having fully recovered.

People wear face masks amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) while walking in Hanoi, Vietnam. Picture: Getty

People wear face masks amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus while shopping at a local market on in Hanoi, Vietnam.



In Cuba, many are outdoors playing sports with masks on.

Vice President Mike Pence points to a question as he speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Picture: AP

A metropolitan police officer clears a couple of tourists who slept on the beach after closing the access to La Mar Bella beach in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: Getty Images