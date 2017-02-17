PHOTOS: Parents room opens in Rose City

There are parents room, and then there are Rose City Shopping World parents rooms.

AS the Rose City Shoppingworld renovations ramp up, those feeling a little 'too excited' about the development don't have to trek far for a little relief.

The new centre toilets have opened, including a parents room with not a fold down changing table in sight.

Centre manager Jason Gard said the management team were excited for parents to try out all the facilities in the changing rooms, including a microwave for milk.

"The old parents room was no longer up to the company's standards,” he said.

"We want families to love shopping at Rose City and with a few more finishing touches to be applied we are sure our Parents and children will enjoy the new room.

"There will be an automatic door, breastfeeding rooms, modern changing facilities and gated, play area for younger children.”

There's even a toilet featuring a big loo for mum or dad, and a little toilet for bub.

Architect for McConaghy Built Mark Riley said the design and features in the parents room give a playful nod to Warwick's iconic heritage buildings.

"The overall concept for the Parents Room features wall stickers incorporating buildings of heritage significance around Warwick and this has been carried out in a way that is fun and interactive for children viewing them,” he said.

"Another feature is the change table with cut out circles of different colours that was inspired by the skeins of wool hanging from a tree during the Jumpers and Jazz Festival.”

The new facilities are located in the same general area as the previous toilets.

They will be more centrally located when the new mall and other stores open in this end of the shopping centre.